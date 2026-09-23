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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks see mixed activity, Nasdaq hits record

US stocks see mixed activity, Nasdaq hits record

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The US stocks turned a mixed performance yesterday as lack of major economic releases kept the activity limited. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 185.14 points, or 0.36 percent, to 51,863.69. The Standard and Poor's 500 edged down 0.06 points to 7,764.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 122.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 27,244.28 to hit record high. Crude oil stayed under pressure as US President Donald Trump said he believes the US will make a deal with Iran after the election.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST