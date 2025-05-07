Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USDA estimates a 26% spike in India's Sugar output on monsoon effect

USDA estimates a 26% spike in India's Sugar output on monsoon effect

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Robust gains are expected in India's Sugar output. The United States Department of Agriculture or USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) projects India's sugar production to reach 35 million metric tons raw value (MMT-RV) for the marketing year (MY) 2025/26, reflecting a 26% spike from the revised estimate of the current year. This production forecast is attributed to the southwest monsoon received in key sugarcane-producing states during MY 2024/25, alongside an expected recovery in planted area for MY 2025/26.

The sugar production estimate for the ongoing 2024/25 season has been revised down to 28 MMT (raw value) due to the adverse impacts of El Niño and limited groundwater resources for irrigation. Sugar consumption for the upcoming year is anticipated to reach 31 MMT, which is 5 percent higher than the estimate for MY 2024/25, driven by sustained growth from the food service sector. Post expects total raw and refined sugar exports and ending stocks to increase in the outyear based on the projected increase in production.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shyam Metalics' stainless steel production rises 4% in April'25

Shyam Metalics' stainless steel production rises 4% in April'25

Nazara Tech spurts on wrestling media acquisition

Nazara Tech spurts on wrestling media acquisition

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Consumer registers PAT of Rs 432 crore in Q4; volume growth at 6%

Godrej Consumer registers PAT of Rs 432 crore in Q4; volume growth at 6%

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon