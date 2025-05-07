Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2025.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 1436.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd crashed 5.55% to Rs 2803.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd lost 4.16% to Rs 1759. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3184 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd slipped 4.16% to Rs 869.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd dropped 3.87% to Rs 637.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26164 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

