Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 23.67 points or 0.43% at 5428.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.97%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.24%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.6%),NTPC Ltd (down 0.89%),SJVN Ltd (down 0.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CESC Ltd (down 0.35%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.33%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.21%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.99%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 402.89 or 0.56% at 72134.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.1 points or 0.67% at 21917.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 436.69 points or 0.95% at 46179.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 110.97 points or 0.83% at 13434.26.

On BSE,2237 shares were trading in green, 1567 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

