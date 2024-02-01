Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 63.86 points or 1.22% at 5314.5 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 5.26%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.99%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 3.67%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.1%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.81%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.78%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%), and Nava Ltd (up 1.33%).

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.25%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.07%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44.97 or 0.06% at 71797.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.06% at 21739.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.95 points or 0.14% at 45788.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.47 points or 0.06% at 13332.29.

On BSE,1765 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

