Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Utilties stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 124.67 points or 2.29% at 5324.57 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (down 19.99%), PTC India Ltd (down 15%),NHPC Ltd (down 10.03%),NLC India Ltd (down 7.56%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 6.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.97%), CESC Ltd (down 5.17%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 4.98%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.67%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.59%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.31%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 462.42 or 0.65% at 71133.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 152.85 points or 0.7% at 21629.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1029.07 points or 2.25% at 44621.23.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 214.76 points or 1.59% at 13284.98.
On BSE,1040 shares were trading in green, 2887 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

SJVN Ltd Spurts 6.4%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.84%

Power stocks edge higher

Telecom shares fall

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Dharani Finance standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit declines 84.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon