Va Tech Wabag wins repeat orders from RIL

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

For water treatment system at RIL's Dahej and Nagothane facilities

Va Tech Wabag secured large repeat orders from Reliance Industries (RIL) towards Water Treatment System for Dahej and Nagothane facilities. Accordingly to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 500 crore.

Commenting on this order win, S Natrajan, Head-Sales & Marketing, India Cluster said, RIL has been a Key Account of WABAG for almost three decades. This repeat order reinforces WABAG's position as the most preferred supplier with RIL. We thank RIL for the continued trust and confidence reposed in WABAG. This order win is a testimony to WABAG's continued technological superiority and leadership in Water treatment and Recycle for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Sector.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

