Varun Beverages to invest in two renewable energy entities

For captive consumption of power

The company will also approved to invest up to 14% equity share capital of Aspirative Creative Ventures, a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to supply solar power to consumers in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The company intends to obtain solar power (generation and supply) from the Company for its facility located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Varun Beverages has approved the investment of up to 14% of equity share capital of Huoban Energy 11, a special purpose vehicle inter-alia engaged to supply solar power to consumers in the state of Maharashtra. The company intends to obtain solar power (generation and supply) from the Company for its facility located in Supa Parner, Sakri, District Dhule, Maharashtra.