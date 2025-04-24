Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Vascon Engineers soared 5.92% to Rs 43.87 after the company has received a letter of intent worth Rs 225.46 crore from Royal Rides.

The order entails construction of two terminal buildings along with ropeway tower foundations and other site development work at Panaji and Reis Magos, Goa.

The company needs to complete the work, which has been awarded on a design and build basis, within 36 months from the date of the letter of intent, it added.

The firm stated none of the promoters or promoter group of Vascon Engineers has any interest in Royal Rides. The filing also added that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

The companys consolidated net profit soared 307.2% to Rs 75.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 18.56 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 42.7% year on year to Rs 294.79 in Q3 FY25.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 22 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/sh

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 22 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/sh

Aurionpro announces the launch of 'The AryaXAI AI Alignment Lab' in Paris and Mumbai

Aurionpro announces the launch of 'The AryaXAI AI Alignment Lab' in Paris and Mumbai

Bajaj Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on 29 April

Bajaj Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on 29 April

LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon