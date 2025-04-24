Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inflation expected to be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, notes RBI minutes

Inflation expected to be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, notes RBI minutes

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

With inflation decisively around 4 per cent target, the monetary policy needs to nurture demand impulses to boost growth amid uncertain global environment, according to the members of the Reserve Bank's rate setting panel while delivering another 25 bps rate cut earlier this months, showed minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday. Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had reduced the short-term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on April 9. A similar reduction was done in February. Coming to the imposition of tariffs, in my view, the implications for inflation are two sided, RBI guv said. On the upside, uncertainties may lead to possible currency pressures resulting in imported inflation. On the downside, slowdown in global growth will further soften commodity and crude oil prices, which would ease the pressure on inflation. Overall, favourable factors for the inflation outlook outweigh those with possible adverse impact and should drive further disinflation in the headline CPI. It is expected that inflation will be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, he noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Tolvaptan tablets

Lupin rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Tolvaptan tablets

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank spurts after good Q4 outcome

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank spurts after good Q4 outcome

Board of NTPC Green Energy to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY26

Board of NTPC Green Energy to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY26

Indices trade lower; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Indices trade lower; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Persistent Systems rises after Q4 PAT jumps 6% QoQ to Rs 396 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15/sh

Persistent Systems rises after Q4 PAT jumps 6% QoQ to Rs 396 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon