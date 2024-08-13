Bazel International standalone net profit declines 61.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.26% to Rs 0.75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Bazel International declined 61.63% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.751.3772.0086.130.451.170.421.160.330.86