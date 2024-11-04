Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 91.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 61.46 croreNet profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 91.94% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales61.4652.84 16 OPM %67.7468.40 -PBDT10.985.16 113 PBT10.804.97 117 NP8.104.22 92
