Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 3.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 128.93 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 3.17% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 128.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales128.93122.50 5 OPM %5.406.83 -PBDT10.7711.25 -4 PBT9.6510.09 -4 NP7.347.58 -3
