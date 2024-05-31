Business Standard
Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net loss of Ventura Textiles reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.4313.35 -97 OPM %-1666.67-3088.89 --409.30-35.43 - PBDT-3.79-1.00 -279 9.72-3.20 LP PBT-3.80-1.20 -217 9.43-4.01 LP NP-3.801.64 PL 9.43-1.17 LP
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

