Venus Remedies hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 20 cr

Venus Remedies hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 348.60 after the pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit surged 186.13% to Rs 19.60 crore on a 23.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 176.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 14.97 crore, up 92.42% from Rs 7.78 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Exceptional profit stood at Rs 9.91 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses advanced 18.79% YoY to Rs 163.92 crore in Q3 FY23. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 97.52 crore (up 11.69% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 19.55 crore (up 12.68% YoY) during the December 2024 quarter.

 

During Q3 FY25, EBIDTA stood at Rs 20.39 crore, up 41.7% from Rs 14.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 35.45% to Rs 24.34 crore on 11.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 452.92 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Venus Remedies is among the 10 leading fixed-dose injectable manufacturers in the world.

