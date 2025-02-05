Venus Remedies hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 20 cr

Venus Remedies hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 348.60 after the pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit surged 186.13% to Rs 19.60 crore on a 23.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 176.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 14.97 crore, up 92.42% from Rs 7.78 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Exceptional profit stood at Rs 9.91 crore in Q3 FY25.
Total expenses advanced 18.79% YoY to Rs 163.92 crore in Q3 FY23. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 97.52 crore (up 11.69% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 19.55 crore (up 12.68% YoY) during the December 2024 quarter.
During Q3 FY25, EBIDTA stood at Rs 20.39 crore, up 41.7% from Rs 14.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 35.45% to Rs 24.34 crore on 11.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 452.92 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Venus Remedies is among the 10 leading fixed-dose injectable manufacturers in the world.
