Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 288.30 croreNet profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 9.20% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 288.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.58% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 996.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1072.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales288.30291.20 -1 996.381072.71 -7 OPM %3.864.50 -3.674.55 - PBDT9.369.26 1 27.2732.39 -16 PBT6.656.55 2 16.8624.10 -30 NP4.444.89 -9 11.7717.72 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content