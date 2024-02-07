Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.13% to Rs 62.97 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 11.99% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.13% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 86.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.62.9786.4122.8214.5713.6411.7711.7110.938.597.67