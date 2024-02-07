Sensex (    %)
                        
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 27.13% to Rs 62.97 crore
Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 11.99% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.13% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 86.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales62.9786.41 -27 OPM %22.8214.57 -PBDT13.6411.77 16 PBT11.7110.93 7 NP8.597.67 12
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

