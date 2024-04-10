Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Viji Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore
Viji Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.46 20 1.932.08 -7 OPM %25.45-8.70 -38.3451.92 - PBDT0.09-0.08 LP 0.560.95 -41 PBT0-0.17 100 0.200.60 -67 NP0-0.13 100 0.120.44 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Players Stand with HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka to Raise Awareness Around Cancer

LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as CFO

Financials stocks edge higher

Market pares losses, European Mkt open higher

Nifty scales above 22,350; financial services advance

Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Axis Bank rises after block deal

Investors take profits after benchmarks hit milestones

Godrej Properties spurts after booking value surges to Rs 9,500 cr in Q4

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Google Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon