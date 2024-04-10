Viji Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Viji Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.550.461.932.0825.45-8.7038.3451.920.09-0.080.560.950-0.170.200.600-0.130.120.44