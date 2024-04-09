Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Axis Bank rises after block deal

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Axis Bank added 0.52% to Rs 1,080.75, following block deal in pre-opening trade today, 9 April 2024.
On the BSE 3.36 crore shares of the company has traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume 7.54 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
On the NSE, 1.13 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume 1 crore shares in the past three months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
About 4,58,401 equity shares worth Rs 49.33 crore in the company, changed hands on the NSE, exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
The stock hit 52-week high at Rs 1,151.85 on 5 December 2023 and 52-week low of Rs 843.95 on 10 April 2023.
The media reports indicated that the private equity firm, Bain Capital was looking to mark its exit from the private lender by selling 3.34 crore shares worth $431 million through block deal.
As on December 2023, promoter & promoter group held 8.20% stake in the company.
Axis Bank provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. The bank company reported 3.72% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6071.10 crore on 25.06% increase in total income to Rs 33515.96 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Axis Bank declines after Subramanian Swamy alleges Rs 5,100 crore scam in Axis Max Life deal

Axis Bank, Escorts Kubota, Entero Healthcare Solutions in action

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 0.84%

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Investors take profits after benchmarks hit milestones

Godrej Properties spurts after booking value surges to Rs 9,500 cr in Q4

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Puravankara hits 52-week high on acquiring 51% stake in subsidiary

Indraprastha Medical Corporation receives affirmation in credit ratings

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon