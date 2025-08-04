Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 13.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.80% to Rs 9.02 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex declined 13.89% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.80% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.0210.00 -10 OPM %9.2010.20 -PBDT0.971.08 -10 PBT0.830.95 -13 NP0.620.72 -14
