Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Vishnu Chemicals dropped 7.93% to Rs 497.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 32.22 crore on 11.54% fall in income from operations to Rs 345.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and income from operations jumped 5.78% and 2.52%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 40.08 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.72% to Rs 309.70 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 301.51 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 176.78 crore (up 1.82% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 18.44 crore (up 20.84% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.43 crore (down 7.46% YoY), cost of consumable was at Rs 46.85 crore (down 8.44% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Vishnu Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and exporting chromium chemicals and barium compounds across the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks snap 2-day losses, Nifty ends above 24,700

Benchmarks snap 2-day losses, Nifty ends above 24,700

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 40.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 40.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon