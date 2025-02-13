Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 97.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 93.20 croreNet profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 97.98% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 93.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales93.20106.24 -12 OPM %18.5240.84 -PBDT4.4536.97 -88 PBT0.6333.12 -98 NP0.6331.24 -98
