RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 88.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 251.45% to Rs 24.18 croreNet profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 88.04% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 251.45% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales24.186.88 251 OPM %5.5417.01 -PBDT2.321.29 80 PBT2.311.29 79 NP1.730.92 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content