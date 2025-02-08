Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 7.68 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.689.06 -15 OPM %4.822.10 -PBDT0.320.24 33 PBT0.130.04 225 NP0.090.03 200
