Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22926 shares

Marico Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Page Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22926 shares. The stock increased 6.93% to Rs.1,943.05. Volumes stood at 18544 shares in the last session.

 

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41986 shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.698.00. Volumes stood at 31563 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 27951 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6830 shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.5,833.00. Volumes stood at 4664 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 25768 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9146 shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.678.95. Volumes stood at 6956 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 546 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 285 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.42,969.95. Volumes stood at 102 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600pts, Nifty at 25,200; RBI holds rates, stance at neutral

Saket Gokhale

Arrogance towards regional parties is a recipe for disaster: TMC MP

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

RG Kar case: Delhi doctors join Bengal colleagues with hunger strike, march

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC changes stance to neutral; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon