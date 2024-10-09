Business Standard
RG Kar case: Delhi doctors join Bengal colleagues with hunger strike, march

Aparna Setia, president of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) RDA, said doctors are holding a symbolic hunger strike during working hours from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday

Doctors stage a protest in New Delhi | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi on Wednesday began a one-day hunger strike to show solidarity with junior doctors in West Bengal who are protesting the brutal rape and murder of a female medic.

Doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital also joined in on Wednesday, wearing black ribbons as a symbol of solidarity and remembrance for their murdered colleague, while the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS-Delhi announced a candle march scheduled for 6 pm at JLN Stadium.

Aparna Setia, president of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) RDA, said doctors are holding a symbolic hunger strike during working hours from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday.

 

"During this period, we will abstain from eating or drinking to express our support for the junior doctors in West Bengal who have been on a hunger strike," Setia told PTI.

The MAMC is also organising various activities in support of the doctors' cause.

The GTB doctors, in a statement, said the black ribbons they wore signify their grief and serve as a reminder that the medical community will not remain silent in the face of such brutal violence.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed discontent with the West Bengal government, stating, "It is disheartening to witness the continued insensitivity toward the plight of junior doctors. We are committed to standing by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front as they fight for justice, safety, and dignity."

In Kolkata, seven junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5 night, supported by several senior colleagues who joined them in solidarity.

The junior doctors began their protest following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They concluded their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to address their demands.

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

