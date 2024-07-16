Business Standard
Volumes soar at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2024.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2024.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 34.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.82% to Rs.1,097.90. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 349.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.16% to Rs.81.85. Volumes stood at 64.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Sunteck Realty Ltd clocked volume of 81.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.86% to Rs.637.65. Volumes stood at 18.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 171.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.05% to Rs.1,248.00. Volumes stood at 25.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd clocked volume of 23.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.70% to Rs.1,158.40. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

