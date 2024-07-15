Marshall Major V on-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

British audio company Marshall on July 15 launched the Major V on-ear headphones in India. The company said that the new headphones offer enhanced comfort, longer battery life and improved audio listening experience. Additionally, the on-ear headphones come with a customisable button that will offer one-tap access to functionalities such as Spotify tap, EQ switching and voice assistant.

Priced at Rs 14,000, the Marshall Major V headphone is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website.

Marshall Major V: Features

Marshall said that the Major V on-ear headphones deliver “Marshall signature sound”, which has now been improved to reduce distortion and enhance audio clarity. The company also stated that the headphones are Bluetooth LE Audio ready, which will increase the streaming range and improve audio sync for videos. With the “M-button”, the headphones open-up Spotify Tap by default. The button is reconfigurable through the Marshall Bluetooth app for more options such as to access EQ presets or voice assistant.

The company stated that the new Major V headphones offer up to more than 100 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The headphones also support wireless charging.

As for the headphone’s design, the company said that it features the classic Marshall look and gets a more rugged build that will enable it to withstand everyday wear and tear. Additionally, with a foldable design the headphones are easy to pack and carry along.

Marshall Major V: Details