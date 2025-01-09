Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bosch Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bosch Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 9327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 389 shares

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, SRF Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2025.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 9327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.33,165.70. Volumes stood at 253 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 45645 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2542 shares. The stock gained 10.33% to Rs.3,850.00. Volumes stood at 3677 shares in the last session.

 

Kama Holdings Ltd registered volume of 21851 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3250 shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.2,673.90. Volumes stood at 2499 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd saw volume of 85593 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17744 shares. The stock increased 12.08% to Rs.2,635.00. Volumes stood at 12579 shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd notched up volume of 8457 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2015 shares. The stock rose 2.86% to Rs.3,951.30. Volumes stood at 4010 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

