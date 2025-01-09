Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sebi issues guideline for research analysts, investment advisers

Sebi issues guideline for research analysts, investment advisers

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has issued guidelines on the regulatory framework for research analysts and investment advisers to bolster investor protection and ensure transparency. These guidelines came after the regulator notified the research analyst (RA) rules and investment adviser (IA) norms in December last year. The new guidelinesfollowing the amendment notified on 16 Decemberaim to reinforce compliance and ensure better segregation of services between independent advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs), according to norms released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The new norms encompass qualification standards, fee structures, deposit requirements, and client segregation protocols.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajmera Realty collections climb 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

Ajmera Realty collections climb 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

Hindalco Inds rises after subsidiary, Novelis plans to raise $750 mln

Hindalco Inds rises after subsidiary, Novelis plans to raise $750 mln

Borosil Renewables hits the roof after announcing 50% capacity expansion plan

Borosil Renewables hits the roof after announcing 50% capacity expansion plan

BHEL commissions hydroelectric project in Bhutan

BHEL commissions hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon