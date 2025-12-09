Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 153.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 93.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2025.

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 153.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 93.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.452.10. Volumes stood at 80843 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 59428 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3711 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,613.60. Volumes stood at 3380 shares in the last session.

 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 52126 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7046 shares. The stock slipped 3.85% to Rs.412.50. Volumes stood at 14535 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 25,800; all sectors in red but PSBs

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo ops stabilise with 1,800+ flights, ₹827 cr refunds: Top updates

image

'2026 offers a strong case for foreign investor sentiment revival'

Tata motors

Ambit starts coverage on Tata Motors CV with 19% upside target; here's why

The Nifty Defence index trades below 200-DMA for the first-time ever, shows the daily chart.

Nifty Defence cracks below 200-DMA; analysts flag key support at 7,300

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 52602 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11326 shares. The stock slipped 0.82% to Rs.989.30. Volumes stood at 8095 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 5177 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1137 shares. The stock lost 0.90% to Rs.5,408.30. Volumes stood at 1858 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indus Towers incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary in UAE

Indus Towers incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary in UAE

UFO Moviez rallies after arm enters cinema tech tie-up

UFO Moviez rallies after arm enters cinema tech tie-up

PhysicsWallah gains after Q2 PAT jumps 62.4% YoY

PhysicsWallah gains after Q2 PAT jumps 62.4% YoY

UPI has around 49% share in global real-time payment system transaction volume

UPI has around 49% share in global real-time payment system transaction volume

India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon