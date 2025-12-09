Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
As part of the 3rd AustraliaIndia Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting in New Delhi, India and Australia convened a substantive bilateral dialogue to advance cooperation in skills development, workforce mobility, and the rapidly growing sports economy. The bilateral meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary & Minister of State for Education and Minister for Skills & Training, Commonwealth of Australia Andrew Giles MP. The deliberations acknowledged the strong upward trajectory in IndiaAustralia relations and reinforced the need to translate this momentum into well-structured pathways for the movement of skilled professionals. Both sides agreed to accelerate operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) mechanism and to co-design bridge courses that align competencies and facilitate seamless mobility. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing skilled workers for global standards in advanced construction, given Australias infrastructure expansion ahead of major sporting events.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fujiyama Power Systems climbs after reporting strong Q2 performance

Fujiyama Power Systems climbs after reporting strong Q2 performance

Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

RBI to conduct USD/INR swap auction of USD 5 bn on Dec 16 to inject liquidity

RBI to conduct USD/INR swap auction of USD 5 bn on Dec 16 to inject liquidity

JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon