Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Indus Towers Ltd saw volume of 2189.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.68 lakh shares
PB Fintech Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2024.
Indus Towers Ltd saw volume of 2189.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.68 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.79% to Rs.220.25. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.
PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 245.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 98.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.999.55. Volumes stood at 7.88 lakh shares in the last session.
EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 18.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30958 shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.633.20. Volumes stood at 14132 shares in the last session.
Patanjali Foods Ltd clocked volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19400 shares. The stock lost 1.03% to Rs.1,566.50. Volumes stood at 13328 shares in the last session.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd saw volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40125 shares. The stock increased 10.55% to Rs.1,287.00. Volumes stood at 16008 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

