Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat inks deal for acquiring 26% stake Truere Surya

Dalmia Bharat inks deal for acquiring 26% stake Truere Surya

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The acquisition will help the company to source solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 128 MW located in the State of Tamil Nadu.
Dalmia Bharat said that its wholly owned subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has entered into Share Subscription and Shareholders agreement (SSSHA) to acquire 26.00% of equity share capital of Truere Surya.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The transaction involves acquisition of 4,48,00,000 equity shares of Truere Surya at Rs 10 apiece, aggregating to Rs 44.80 crore.
Truere Surya is a special purpose vehicle for setting up solar power project on a captive basis, in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Dalmia Bharat stated that the acquisition has been done in order to enhance its source of renewable power supply to achieve groups commitment towards RE 100 by 2030 and carbon negative by 2040. The renewal power (solar) will qualify as captive consumer under the Electricity Act/ Rules.
Accordingly, the company will source solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 128 MW located in the State of Tamil Nadu.

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,150 mark; PSU bank stocks decline

Nifty below 25,150 mark; PSU bank stocks decline

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality gains on debut

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality gains on debut

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Birlasoft Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.76%

Birlasoft Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.76%

Benchmarks drop in early trade; breadth negative

Benchmarks drop in early trade; breadth negative

"The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents and expected to be completed within 4-6 months, it added.
Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.
The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 47.5% to Rs 320 crore despite of 10% growth in income from operations to Rs 4,307 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 1906.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Service sector

India's services sector growth surges to 5-month high in August: PMI

Bear market, markets, bse, nse, sensex, nifty

Why Sensex fell over 700 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,200 intraday today

Hassanal Bolkiah, Hassanal, Bolkiah, Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Brunei's Sultan on wide-ranging topics

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Exicom Tele-Systems drops 5% after Rare Enterprise sells 1.5 mn shares

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty tests 25,100; Final Aug Services PMI at 60.9

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon