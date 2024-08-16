Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares
Shriram Finance Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.3,964.00. Volumes stood at 2202 shares in the last session.
Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21935 shares. The stock gained 1.93% to Rs.2,951.00. Volumes stood at 8940 shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8342 shares. The stock rose 9.92% to Rs.650.25. Volumes stood at 3536 shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 50907 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4154 shares. The stock slipped 0.95% to Rs.7,091.70. Volumes stood at 6690 shares in the last session.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47097 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.1,389.50. Volumes stood at 8187 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Meta

Meta shuts CrowdTangle: Why it's bad for fight against misinformation

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh; Paltan signs Amir Noroozi

EC in J-K

LIVE news updates: EC set to announce schedule for Assembly elections today

Premier League 2024-25 rules and regulation

Premier League 2024-25 format, VAR rules for relegation and promotion

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty 100 pts; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon