Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 7.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58548 shares
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2024.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd registered volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98463 shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.2,627.55. Volumes stood at 87135 shares in the last session.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd recorded volume of 10.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.76% to Rs.8,246.10. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.69% to Rs.1,728.00. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd saw volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.59% to Rs.1,803.00. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

