LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 623.75, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 80.61% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% rally in NIFTY and a 18.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 623.75, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22379.7. The Sensex is at 73811.81, up 0.42%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has lost around 1.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20862.55, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 627, down 1.51% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd jumped 80.61% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% rally in NIFTY and a 18.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 7.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

