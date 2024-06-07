Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Mastek Ltd registered volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49558 shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 June 2024.

Mastek Ltd registered volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49558 shares. The stock rose 8.76% to Rs.2,804.95. Volumes stood at 83678 shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd witnessed volume of 117.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.25% to Rs.628.95. Volumes stood at 24.77 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd saw volume of 119.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.34% to Rs.469.45. Volumes stood at 12.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd saw volume of 31.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.07% to Rs.151.95. Volumes stood at 10.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 61.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.195.85. Volumes stood at 7.95 lakh shares in the last session.

