Volumes spurt at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 68283 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20180 shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 June 2024.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 68283 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20180 shares. The stock increased 5.78% to Rs.553.70. Volumes stood at 32913 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 25.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.166.15. Volumes stood at 7.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 34603 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12527 shares. The stock gained 13.23% to Rs.2,084.00. Volumes stood at 13476 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 22817 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9546 shares. The stock gained 4.93% to Rs.850.95. Volumes stood at 17140 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 62061 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26211 shares. The stock rose 6.98% to Rs.1,268.55. Volumes stood at 18827 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News