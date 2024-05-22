Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 1283.51 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 11.50% to Rs 104.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1283.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1093.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.16% to Rs 357.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 5368.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5086.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
