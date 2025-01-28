Business Standard

Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Piramal Enterprises Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Piramal Enterprises Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 39.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares

Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 January 2025.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 39.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.955.85. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd recorded volume of 35793 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3712 shares. The stock lost 2.79% to Rs.38,677.70. Volumes stood at 7533 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56954 shares. The stock dropped 11.73% to Rs.9,649.60. Volumes stood at 73552 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 64.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.56 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.355.50. Volumes stood at 14.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99202 shares. The stock slipped 19.58% to Rs.7,208.90. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

