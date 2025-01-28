Business Standard

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern qualification scenario

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern qualification scenario

If City fails to win, it will mark their first early elimination from the Champions League in 12 years, leaving fans wondering if their once-dominant European campaign is losing steam.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

As the final round of group stage fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2025 approaches this week, several top clubs find themselves fighting for survival. Despite their storied histories, defending champions Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich all face uphill battles to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Manchester City's Do or Die Scenario

Heading into the final matchday, Manchester City finds themselves in 25th place, just two points shy of the qualification spots. With only eight points after seven games, Pep Guardiola's side has limited room for error. Their only path to advancing is a must-win match against Club Brugge. Even a draw won’t suffice if other teams competing for the spot pick up points.

 

Real Madrid's Complex Qualification Journey

For Real Madrid, qualifying for the round of 16 is far from guaranteed, and a series of favorable results are needed to secure a top-eight finish. The Spanish giants must win their final match against Brest by at least three goals, putting them in a better position. However, this is only the beginning of their qualification hopes.

To qualify, Real Madrid will require the following results to go their way:

  1. Atalanta to lose to Barcelona – A loss for Atalanta would leave them with just 14 points, pushing them out of the top eight.

  2. Aston Villa to drop points against Celtic – If Aston Villa gets just one point or fewer, Real Madrid will surpass them in the standings.

  3. Monaco to drop points to Inter Milan – Monaco’s failure to win could see them fall behind Los Blancos in the table.

  4. Feyenoord and Lille must draw – If either Feyenoord or Lille wins, one will secure 16 points, potentially eliminating Real Madrid from the top eight.

Additionally, Real Madrid would benefit from Bayer Leverkusen not winning their match against Sparta Prague. Even with all these conditions met, the Spanish side will need Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Juventus to drop points for a chance to advance automatically. If goal difference comes into play, the best-performing team among these four will take the final qualification spot.

Bayern Munich's Fight for Top Eight

Bayern Munich, like Real Madrid, find themselves on the edge of qualification, sitting just one point above the Spanish giants in 15th place. With 12 points, the German club’s hopes rest on similar outcomes to Real Madrid’s. A win against Slovan Bratislava in their final group-stage match is essential, but the fate of Bayern’s Champions League journey will also depend on other teams dropping points.

If Bayern's scenario mirrors that of Real Madrid, both teams will rely on goal difference to determine who qualifies automatically into the knockout stages.

A Dramatic Final Day in the Champions League

The final day of the Champions League group stage promises to be a nail-biting affair for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. While the path to qualification is still open, the outcome will depend on a series of results across the league. It remains to be seen which of these European giants will make it to the coveted round of 16, with the final fixture of the group stage set to define their fate.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

