Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to invest nearly $2 billion to develop critical minerals sector

Govt to invest nearly $2 billion to develop critical minerals sector

India identified 30 minerals, including lithium, as critical for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's mines ministry has earmarked nearly $2 billion to develop its critical minerals sector as the world's fastest-growing major economy aims to secure raw materials such as lithium, according to a source and documents from the ministry. 
In 2023, India identified 30 minerals, including lithium, as "critical" for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries and the infrastructure sector. 
The country otherwise relies on imports to meet its rising demand. 
Out of the proposed funding of Rs 16,300 crore ($1.9 billion) to develop the critical minerals sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is likely to initially approve more than $300 million this week, said the source, who is directly aware of the matter and asked to remain unidentified as the deliberations were not public. 
 
Of the total funding, the state-run National Mineral Exploration Trust will contribute Rs 8,700 crore, the federal Department of Science and Technology Rs 1,000 crore, and the government-backed exploration agency Geological Survey of India Rs 4,000 crore, according to documents from a Ministry of Mines presentation to the government that were reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by the source. 

Also Read

Union minister G Kishan Reddy along with CM of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Mining Tenement System (MTS) Module at the 3rd National Mining Ministers' Conference in Konark, Odisha

Govt to launch critical mineral mission to boost production: Mines minister

Coal

Coal India, IREL ink MoU to collaborate on development of critical minerals

Mineral

Critical mineral push: Exploration up 53%, but auction hurdles persist

critical mineral block

Auction of 11 critical mineral blocks called off over poor response

apple, apple logo

Congo files complaints against Apple in Europe over conflict minerals

The mines ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comments. 
The proposed funding illustrates India's efforts to help the critical minerals industry take off and gradually reduce its reliance on imports of minerals such as lithium, which are key to energy transition technologies, the source said.
 
The source said the government has not yet finalised the details of the incentive programme. 
India is still in the process of developing lithium processing technology, a sector predominantly led by China. 
New Delhi has already reached out to a host of countries, including Australia, Russia and the United States to seek technical help to develop lithium processing technology. 
In late 2023, India launched the first round of its critical minerals auction and continued offering mineral blocks for development throughout 2024. New Delhi managed to secure bids for only half of the 48 critical mineral blocks auctioned since November 2023.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ship, maritime

India's port cargo rises 3.2% in December on higher container volumes

Flight, plane, Airplane

New flights launched to keep Maha Kumbh airfares in check, says govt

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Rise in US LNG production expected to benefit India: Petronet CEO

ATM, Money, Transaction

R-Day Sale: Marketplaces, D2C brands log 16 mn transactions via Unicommerce

online gaming

New gaming titles to dominate growth for India's gaming sector: Survey

Topics : mineral sector Mining industry Mining

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEApple releases iOS 18.3 updateBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon