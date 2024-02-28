Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 22.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96972 shares

Triveni Turbine Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 February 2024.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 22.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96972 shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.1,394.25. Volumes stood at 52081 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 88.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.467.00. Volumes stood at 9.14 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 66.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.335.80. Volumes stood at 11.87 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 24.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.55% to Rs.729.35. Volumes stood at 15.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd notched up volume of 39.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.28% to Rs.2,140.20. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

