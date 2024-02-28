Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 183.43 points or 2.5% at 7154.07 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 5.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.11%),Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.03%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.38%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.94%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.2%), DLF Ltd (down 1.76%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.64%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.99%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 551.66 or 0.75% at 72543.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.25 points or 0.83% at 22015.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 742.53 points or 1.62% at 45146.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 186.31 points or 1.38% at 13359.31.

On BSE,865 shares were trading in green, 2936 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

