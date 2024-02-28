Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 183.43 points or 2.5% at 7154.07 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 5.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.11%),Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.03%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.38%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.94%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.2%), DLF Ltd (down 1.76%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.64%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.99%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 551.66 or 0.75% at 72543.56.
The Nifty 50 index was down 183.25 points or 0.83% at 22015.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 742.53 points or 1.62% at 45146.02.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 186.31 points or 1.38% at 13359.31.
On BSE,865 shares were trading in green, 2936 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Balaxi Pharma edges higher after board approves stock split proposal

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Market at day's low; Sensex slumps 615 pts; Bajaj Auto slips 3.79%

UK Pound Stays Pressured Below $1.2650 As Dollar Regains Momentum

Bajaj Healthcare soars after signing deal for supply of 15 APIs with UK/EU customers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon