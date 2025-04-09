Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 119.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares

Mastek Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 119.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.753.90. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 20.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.35% to Rs.2,237.55. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jyothy Labs Ltd saw volume of 57.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.09% to Rs.368.65. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

'I'm not Sanjay from Mahabharat': RBI Governor quips on future rate cuts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's rate cut to cushion economy amidst global turmoil, says India Inc

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rangebound after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%; Trump tariffs eyed

pakistan Flag

US firms eye investment in nation's untapped minerals sector: Pakistan

United Nations

India's disaster response experience makes it key to Myanmar quake aid: UN

Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 52.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.74% to Rs.2,161.10. Volumes stood at 8.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 15.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,020.45. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

Japanese markets tumble further, Nikkei down 3.93%

Japanese markets tumble further, Nikkei down 3.93%

China's Shanghai composite index gains 1.31%

China's Shanghai composite index gains 1.31%

Persistent Systems wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific

Persistent Systems wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon