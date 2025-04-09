Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 626.42 points or 1.92% at 32051.21 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (down 5.45%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.37%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.31%),Wipro Ltd (down 4.23%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Affle India Ltd (down 4.11%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.48%), Orient Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 3.35%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%).

On the other hand, Mastek Ltd (up 11.36%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.54%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.03%) turned up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 548.47 or 1.22% at 44383.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 105.24 points or 0.76% at 13741.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.15 points or 0.59% at 22402.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 389.73 points or 0.53% at 73837.35.

On BSE,1306 shares were trading in green, 2463 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

Japanese markets tumble further, Nikkei down 3.93%

China's Shanghai composite index gains 1.31%

Persistent Systems wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific

Rising trade protectionism, currency war threats may exert downward pressure on the Indian rupee, says RBI

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

