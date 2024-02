Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 22.72 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 67.48% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.7217.6211.0913.054.002.483.682.152.061.23