Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 9.97 croreNet profit of Kumar Autocast declined 88.46% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.9711.05 -10 OPM %2.916.97 -PBDT0.190.65 -71 PBT0.070.51 -86 NP0.060.52 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content