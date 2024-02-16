Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 88.46% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9.9711.052.916.970.190.650.070.510.060.52