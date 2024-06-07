From Beulah International Development Corporation

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has secured a significant order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation, one of the renowned full-service business integration companies and EPC firms in the Philippines backed by RP Connect. With this, WIML will deliver products from its existing portfolio, including the electric two-wheelers, threewheelers in commercial and Passenger Vehicles segment and develop four-wheelers for commercial vehicles for Philippines markets. This order is part of a strategic collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to revolutionize the public. transportation system in the Philippines with electric vehicles.